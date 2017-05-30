Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 28,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 4,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) opened at 52.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.37. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $57.74.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post $2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.40. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPD. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Michael J. Malone sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $393,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,024.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $233,668.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $699,342. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc is a logistics company. The Company is a third-party logistics provider, and purchases cargo space from carriers, including airlines and ocean shipping lines on a volume basis and resells that space to its customers. The Company provides a range of customer solutions, such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

