Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Exelixis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Exelixis by 26.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ EXEL) opened at 19.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 921.43 and a beta of 1.78. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.50.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 425.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cann initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.37.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 89,910 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $2,068,829.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Morrissey sold 259,149 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $5,763,473.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,097,718 shares of company stock worth $24,364,853. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to manage care and outcomes for people with cancer. The Company’s cabozantinib product is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors.

