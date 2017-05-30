Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RE. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its position in Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Asset Management increased its position in Everest Re Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Asset Management now owns 14,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE RE) opened at 246.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.49. Everest Re Group Ltd has a one year low of $169.19 and a one year high of $258.30.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.94. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post $20.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays PLC upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $269.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.83.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John R. Dunne sold 500 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total value of $117,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,545.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Doucette sold 1,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.03, for a total value of $256,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,159.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the underwriting of reinsurance and insurance in the United States, Bermuda and international markets. The Company operates in segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda and Insurance segment. The Company underwrites reinsurance both through brokers and directly with ceding companies.

