Esterline Technologies’ (ESL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Friday, May 5th. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.17% from the stock’s previous close.

ESL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Group LLC lowered Esterline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esterline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on Esterline Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Esterline Technologies in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE ESL) opened at 96.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.36. Esterline Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.72 and a 52 week high of $97.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.57 and a 200 day moving average of $88.31.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.29. Esterline Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Esterline Technologies will post $4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert David George sold 26,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $2,495,382.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hawkeye Fund Fpa sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $191,049.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,740 shares of company stock worth $4,847,629 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Esterline Technologies by 25,619.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,371,000 after buying an additional 3,488,659 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in Esterline Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $21,486,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Esterline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Esterline Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,431,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,225,000 after buying an additional 139,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Esterline Technologies by 33.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 510,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,948,000 after buying an additional 126,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Esterline Technologies Corporation is a specialized manufacturing company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets engineered products and systems for application within the industries it serves. The Company operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials.

