Estee Lauder Companies Inc to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (EL)

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for Estee Lauder Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst J. Gere now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ Q2 2018 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q3 2018 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Vetr upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) traded up 1.34% on Monday, hitting $94.23. 1,560,603 shares of the company were exchanged. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $95.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 36.3% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $156,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $196,683.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,003.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 21,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $1,795,514.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,514.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,604. Insiders own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.90%.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company offers products, including skin care, makeup, fragrance, hair care and other. The Company operates in beauty products segment. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, MAC, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

