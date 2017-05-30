Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Shares Bought by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 26.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after buying an additional 24,377 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,099,000. Capital One National Association boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 20.6% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 73,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) opened at 93.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.22. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $75.30 and a 52 week high of $95.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 9.50%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post $3.40 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Societe Generale cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 16,667 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total value of $1,538,530.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,623.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,304 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $2,190,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 930,000 shares of company stock worth $60,800 and have sold 63,364 shares worth $5,746,193. 16.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company offers products, including skin care, makeup, fragrance, hair care and other. The Company operates in beauty products segment. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, MAC, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

