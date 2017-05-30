Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Downgraded to Hold at Societe Generale

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 5th. They presently have a $93.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00. Societe Generale’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EL. Vetr lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $91.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE EL) opened at 93.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average of $83.22. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $75.30 and a 52-week high of $95.38.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post $3.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 21,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $1,795,514.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,514.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G. Scott Paterson bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.07 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 930,000 shares of company stock worth $60,800 and sold 63,364 shares worth $5,746,193. Corporate insiders own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 366,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,489,000 after buying an additional 19,662 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 328.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 190,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after buying an additional 145,885 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 14.1% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,041,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,272,000 after buying an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,198,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,220,000 after buying an additional 516,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $1,621,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company offers products, including skin care, makeup, fragrance, hair care and other. The Company operates in beauty products segment. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, MAC, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

