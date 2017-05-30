Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essilor International SA (NASDAQ:ESLOY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $73.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Essilor International researches, develops, manufactures and markets around the world a wide range of lenses to improve and protect eyesight. It creates lenses for various types of visual disorders such as myopia, hypermetropia, presbyopia and stigmatism. The group’s know-how also covers the manufacture and sale of optical instruments mainly machines used to edge finished lenses and diagnose visual disorders. The Company sells its products through various flagship brands such as Varilux, Crizal, Essilor, Definity and Xperio. Essilor International is headquartered in Charenton-le-Pont, France. “

Get Essilor International SA alerts:

ESLOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Essilor International SA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Essilor International SA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of Essilor International SA (NASDAQ:ESLOY) opened at 66.38 on Tuesday. Essilor International SA has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average of $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Essilor International SA (ESLOY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/essilor-international-sa-esloy-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

About Essilor International SA

Essilor International SA, formerly Essilor International Compagnie Generale D’Optique SA, is an ophthalmic optics company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of lenses to improve and protect eyesight. It also develops and markets equipment for prescription laboratories, and instruments and services for eye care professionals.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essilor International SA (ESLOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essilor International SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essilor International SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.