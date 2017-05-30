Equity Residential’s (EQR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $61.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus set a $75.00 price objective on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) opened at 65.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.32. Equity Residential has a one year low of $58.28 and a one year high of $71.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $604.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.69 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 176.91%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Residential news, insider Michael L. Manelis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $65,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 1.4% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Equity Residential by 2.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Equity Residential by 5.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the acquisition, development and management of multifamily residential properties. Its segments include Boston, New York, Washington DC, Southern California, San Francisco, Seattle and Other Markets. Southern California includes Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange County.

