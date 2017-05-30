Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cardiovascular Systems Inc’s FY2017 Earnings (CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) – Leerink Swann decreased their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for Cardiovascular Systems in a report released on Thursday. Leerink Swann analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.13 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSII. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) traded down 0.97% on Monday, hitting $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 122,915 shares. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.37. The firm’s market capitalization is $972.20 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at about $7,676,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,653,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after buying an additional 209,190 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 19.6% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 975,483 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after buying an additional 159,558 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1,530.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 169,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 159,132 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at about $4,358,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in treating patients suffering from peripheral and coronary artery diseases, including those with arterial calcium. The Company develops an orbital atherectomy technology for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications.

