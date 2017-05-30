Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for 5N Plus Inc’s FY2017 Earnings (VNP)

5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.16.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) traded down 1.61% during trading on Monday, reaching $2.45. 23,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. The company’s market capitalization is $204.11 million. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $2.58.

In other news, Director Hwang Jennie S. acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.32 per share, with a total value of C$28,380.00. Also, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.27 per share, with a total value of C$45,400.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 112,400 shares of company stock valued at $240,110 over the last three months.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc (5N Plus) is a Canada-based producer of specialty metal and chemical products used in a number of pharmaceutical, electronic and industrial applications. The Company operates in two business segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications.

