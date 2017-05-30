Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $4.71 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,889 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Netflix by 6.3% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,325 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in Netflix by 484.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 192,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,975,000 after buying an additional 159,617 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $269,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 148.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its position in Netflix by 5.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) opened at 162.43 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $164.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.64 and a 200 day moving average of $138.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Netflix had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Vetr downgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $125.93 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.59.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.39, for a total value of $147,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,888.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 101,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.13, for a total transaction of $15,998,190.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,815 shares in the company, valued at $15,998,190.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,665 shares of company stock worth $57,667,994 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

