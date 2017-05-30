Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $433,000 Position in WD-40 Company (WDFC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 Company were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in WD-40 Company by 6.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in WD-40 Company by 300.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in WD-40 Company by 59.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 Company by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in WD-40 Company by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 23,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company (WDFC) opened at 104.80 on Tuesday. WD-40 Company has a 12 month low of $100.60 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.01.

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. WD-40 Company had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $96.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WD-40 Company will post $3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 Company in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 Company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

In related news, Director Mario L. Crivello sold 4,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $492,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WD-40 Company is a global company engaged in developing and selling products, which solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The Company’s segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s Americas segment includes the United States, Canada and Latin America.

