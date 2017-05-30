Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $419,000 Position in Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear Company were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear Company by 17.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear Company by 29.7% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 48,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Columbia Sportswear Company by 44.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 284,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,116,000 after buying an additional 87,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Columbia Sportswear Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear Company by 7.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 38.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) opened at 53.98 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear Company has a one year low of $51.56 and a one year high of $63.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $543.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.82 million. Columbia Sportswear Company had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear Company will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Columbia Sportswear Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Columbia Sportswear Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear Company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear Company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear Company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

In other Columbia Sportswear Company news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 23,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,368,606.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,494.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Timm sold 123,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $7,128,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,817.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,132 shares of company stock valued at $11,815,194. Insiders own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear Company

Columbia Sportswear Company is an apparel and footwear company. The Company designs, sources, markets and distributes outdoor lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, Sorel, prAna and other brands. Its geographic segments are the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific (LAAP), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Canada.

