EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Receives $107.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.39.

Several brokerages recently commented on EOG. Iberia Capital raised their target price on EOG Resources from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised EOG Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America Corp reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get EOG Resources Inc alerts:

In related news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 28,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $2,613,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,282 shares in the company, valued at $12,721,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,593 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $259,351.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,292.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 60.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.6% in the first quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 98.3% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Receives $107.86 Average Target Price from Analysts” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/eog-resources-inc-eog-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-from-analysts-updated-updated.html.

EOG Resources (EOG) traded down 1.025% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.285. 153,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $52.12 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.08. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $78.04 and a 12 month high of $109.37.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy exploration company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. EOG Resources had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post $1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.1675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.65%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.