Entravision Communication (EVC) Position Increased by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Entravision Communication worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Entravision Communication during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entravision Communication during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Entravision Communication by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 40,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Entravision Communication by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyon Street Capital LLC raised its position in Entravision Communication by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 255,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 60,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) opened at 5.85 on Tuesday. Entravision Communication has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $528.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $70.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.77 million. Entravision Communication had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entravision Communication will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0313 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Entravision Communication’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entravision Communication in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Entravision Communication in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

About Entravision Communication

Entravision Communications Corporation is a media company. The Company reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States and certain border markets of Mexico across media channels and advertising platforms. The Company operates through three segments: television broadcasting, radio broadcasting and digital media.

