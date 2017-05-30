Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) Announces Earnings Results

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Entercom Communications Corp. had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Entercom Communications Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) opened at 10.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $425.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.30. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $16.55.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Entercom Communications Corp.’s payout ratio is 30.61%.
In other Entercom Communications Corp. news, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 219,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,206,065.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,006,844 shares in the company, valued at $10,138,919.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 135,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,321,645.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,006,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,796,592.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 575,066 shares of company stock worth $5,696,153. 33.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entercom Communications Corp. during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entercom Communications Corp. during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Entercom Communications Corp. by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Entercom Communications Corp. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entercom Communications Corp. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Entercom Communications Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Entercom Communications Corp. Company Profile
Entercom Communications Corp. is a radio broadcasting company. The Company sells advertising time to local, regional and national advertisers and national network advertisers, purchasing spot commercials in varying lengths. It focuses on station-related digital platforms, which allow for audience interaction and participation, and integrated local digital marketing solutions and station events.
