Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Very Likely to Impact Ensco Plc (ESV) Share Price

Headlines about Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) have trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ensco Plc earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the offshore drilling services provider an impact score of 82 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on shares of Ensco Plc from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Ensco Plc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ensco Plc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays PLC reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ensco Plc in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Ensco Plc in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Ensco Plc (NYSE ESV) traded down 1.33% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,560,432 shares. Ensco Plc has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.74.

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $471.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.78 million. Ensco Plc had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 52.28%. On average, analysts predict that Ensco Plc will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Ensco Plc’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.53%.

Ensco Plc Company Profile

Ensco plc is an offshore contract drilling company. The Company provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. Its segments include Floaters, Jackups and Other. The Floaters segment includes its drillships and semisubmersible rigs, and provides contract drilling.

