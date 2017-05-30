Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 713,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 147,646 shares during the period. EnLink Midstream accounts for approximately 0.7% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of EnLink Midstream worth $13,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 10.0% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hollencrest Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 9.1% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream LLC alerts:

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) opened at 17.75 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $3.20 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $20.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.35%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/enlink-midstream-llc-enlc-shares-bought-by-catalyst-capital-advisors-llc-updated.html.

ENLC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC is an integrated midstream company. The Company’s assets consist of equity interests in EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (the Partnership) and EnLink Oklahoma Gas Processing, LP (EnLink Oklahoma T.O.). The Partnership is engaged in the gathering, transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), condensate and crude oil, as well as providing crude oil, condensate and brine services to producers.

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream LLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream LLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.