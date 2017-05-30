EnerNOC, Inc. (ENOC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EnerNOC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.44. EnerNOC had a negative return on equity of 53.70% and a negative net margin of 36.02%. The business had revenue of $48.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. EnerNOC updated its FY17 guidance to ($2.57)-($2.07) EPS.

EnerNOC (ENOC) opened at 5.45 on Tuesday. EnerNOC has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $7.74. The firm’s market capitalization is $160.62 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EnerNOC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of EnerNOC in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of EnerNOC in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOC. Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EnerNOC during the first quarter worth $103,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in EnerNOC by 21.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 23,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in EnerNOC by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in EnerNOC by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnerNOC during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 49.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnerNOC

EnerNOC, Inc is a provider of energy intelligence software (EIS) and demand response solutions. The Company’s EIS provides enterprise solutions, utility solutions and energy procurement solutions. The Company’s EIS offers enterprise customers with a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions with various areas of functionalities, including energy cost visualization, budgets, forecasts and accruals; project tracking, and demand management.

