Energy Focus Inc (EFOI) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at FBR & Co

Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) had its price objective reduced by FBR & Co from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report issued on Friday, May 5th. The firm currently has a “mkt perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. FBR & Co’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EFOI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Roth Capital set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Energy Focus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energy Focus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) opened at 3.32 on Friday. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The stock’s market cap is $39.10 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 18.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post ($1.11) EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFOI. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Focus by 32.1% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 340,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 82,675 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Focus by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 92,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the first quarter worth $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Focus by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Focus by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 432,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus, Inc along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, installation and sale of lighting systems. The Company is engaged in developing and selling of light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for military maritime market, and general commercial and industrial markets.

