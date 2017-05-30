Energy Focus Inc (EFOI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, “Energy Focus, Inc. is a leading provider and innovator of energy efficient LED lighting products. As the creator of the only 100-percent flicker-free LED products on the market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy savings, aesthetics, safety and health benefits over conventional and fluorescent lighting. As a longstanding partner with the US Government providing energy efficient LED lighting products to the U.S. Navy and the Military Sealift Command fleets, Energy Focus products go through rigorous testing in the most adverse conditions possible and still have a zero percent failure rate. In the commercial sphere, customers include national, state and local U.S. government agencies as well as Fortune 500 companies across education, healthcare, retail and manufacturing. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio, with additional sales offices in Washington, D.C., New York and Taiwan. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EFOI. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Focus in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital set a $3.00 target price on shares of Energy Focus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) opened at 3.48 on Tuesday. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. The firm’s market capitalization is $40.99 million.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 18.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Energy Focus will post ($1.11) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Energy Focus by 32.1% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 340,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 82,675 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energy Focus by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 92,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Energy Focus during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Focus by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 432,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Focus by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, installation and sale of lighting systems. The Company is engaged in developing and selling of light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for military maritime market, and general commercial and industrial markets.

