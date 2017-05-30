Energous Corp (WATT) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Energous Corp earned a media sentiment score of -0.04 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted AlphaOne’s scoring:

WATT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $23.00 target price on shares of Energous Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $18.00 target price on shares of Energous Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energous Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Energous Corp in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energous Corp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Energous Corp (NASDAQ WATT) opened at 15.34 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $316.23 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56. Energous Corp has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Energous Corp will post ($1.51) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energous Corp news, VP Cesar Johnston sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $587,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,352.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energous Corp Company Profile

Energous Corporation is engaged in developing a technology called WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs and antennas that can enable radio frequency (RF)-based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enabling charging with mobility under software control.

