Endo International plc – (ENDP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Endo International plc – (NASDAQ:ENDP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. Mizuho currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on shares of Endo International plc – from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $12.00 target price on shares of Endo International plc – and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endo International plc – from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Endo International plc – in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a market perform rating on shares of Endo International plc – in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.55.

Endo International plc – (NASDAQ:ENDP) opened at 13.07 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is $2.92 billion. Endo International plc – has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23.

Endo International plc – (NASDAQ:ENDP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Endo International plc – had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Endo International plc – will post $3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endo International plc – news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $57,616.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Endo International plc – during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Endo International plc – by 17.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 778,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after buying an additional 116,899 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International plc – during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Endo International plc – during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,711,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Endo International plc – by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,642,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,792,000 after buying an additional 483,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Endo International PLC, formerly Endo Health Solutions Inc is a specialty healthcare solutions company focused on branded and generic pharmaceuticals, devices and services. The Company has a portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals that includes brands, such as Lidoderm, Opana ER, Voltaren Gel, Percocet, Frova, Supprelin LA, Vantas, Valstar and Fortesta Gel.

