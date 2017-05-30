Encore Wire Co. (WIRE) Expected to Earn Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for Encore Wire in a report issued on Wednesday. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Encore Wire’s FY2017 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) opened at 42.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average is $42.99. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $49.75.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Encore Wire by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,445,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,160,000 after buying an additional 112,628 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,036,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,926,000 after buying an additional 66,525 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 24.6% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,398,000 after buying an additional 199,009 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 48.4% in the third quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC now owns 587,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after buying an additional 191,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Encore Wire by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after buying an additional 38,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Frank J. Bilban sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $1,336,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation is a manufacturer of electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The Company manufactures electric building wire, principally NM-B cable, for use primarily as interior wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, and THHN/THWN-2 cable and metal-clad and armored cable for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings.

