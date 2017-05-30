Encana Corp (ECA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,535,449 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the April 13th total of 20,336,733 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,175,895 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECA shares. GMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.25 price objective on shares of Encana Corp in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Encana Corp in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Vetr raised Encana Corp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.75 price target on shares of Encana Corp in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Encana Corp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) opened at 10.75 on Tuesday. Encana Corp has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $13.85. The stock’s market cap is $10.46 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75.

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Encana Corp had a negative net margin of 40.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Encana Corp will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Encana Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.97%.

In other news, Director Clayton Harvey Woitas purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $130,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 28,700 shares of company stock worth $302,329. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Encana Corp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Encana Corp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute boosted its position in Encana Corp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 144,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Encana Corp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 81,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Encana Corp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Encana Corp Company Profile

Encana Corporation is an energy producer that is focused on developing its multi-basin portfolio of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) producing plays. The Company’s operations also include the marketing of natural gas, oil and NGLs. All of its reserves and production are located in North America.

