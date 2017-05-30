Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $9 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) opened at 30.13 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $37.31. The stock’s market capitalization is $574.97 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after buying an additional 180,586 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a research and development-focused biotechnology company. The Company uses chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery solutions to create small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development programs are focused on three disease targets: non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)/ primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and hepatitis B virus (HBV).

