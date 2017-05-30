Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.26

News articles about Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) have been trending positive this week, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Empire State Realty Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alpha One’s rankings:

Get Empire State Realty Trust Inc alerts:

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) traded down 0.81% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 342,205 shares. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $164.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 123.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $23.00 price target on Empire State Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/empire-state-realty-trust-esrt-given-news-impact-score-of-0-26-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building. The Company operates through two segments: Real Estate and Observatory.

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.