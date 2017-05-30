Elkfork Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in L3 Technologies by 64.3% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. CG Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in L3 Technologies by 12.6% in the third quarter. CG Asset Management LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in L3 Technologies by 22.6% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 13,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in L3 Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in L3 Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) opened at 166.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.14 and a 200 day moving average of $161.60. L3 Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $132.38 and a 12-month high of $179.95.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that L3 Technologies Inc will post $8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. L3 Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on shares of L3 Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays PLC cut shares of L3 Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. L3 Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.67.

In related news, insider Michael T. Strianese sold 22,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $3,717,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 67,641 shares of company stock worth $11,381,951 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc, formerly L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, is a prime contractor in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment and security and detection systems. The Company provides a broad range of communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms.

