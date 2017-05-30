Elkfork Partners LLC Increases Stake in Equity Residential (EQR)

Elkfork Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Equity Residential by 10.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Princeton Alpha Management LP increased its stake in Equity Residential by 6.3% in the first quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP now owns 15,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 397.8% in the first quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 262,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after buying an additional 210,157 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Equity Residential by 100.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Equity Residential by 1,145.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 192,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after buying an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) opened at 65.17 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $58.28 and a 52-week high of $71.53. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.54 and a 200 day moving average of $62.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 176.91%. The business had revenue of $604.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post $1.36 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/elkfork-partners-llc-increases-stake-in-equity-residential-eqr-updated-updated.html.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Argus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

In other Equity Residential news, insider Michael L. Manelis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $65,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the acquisition, development and management of multifamily residential properties. Its segments include Boston, New York, Washington DC, Southern California, San Francisco, Seattle and Other Markets. Southern California includes Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange County.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.