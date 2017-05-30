Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Shares Sold by Elkfork Partners LLC

Elkfork Partners LLC cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 324,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,145,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.6% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials Inc. alerts:

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) opened at 226.15 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.06 and a 12-month high of $244.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.70 and a 200 day moving average of $222.49. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $791.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.28 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post $7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/elkfork-partners-llc-cuts-stake-in-martin-marietta-materials-inc-mlm-updated-updated.html.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MLM. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.13.

In other news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total transaction of $334,076.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,769,295.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.12, for a total value of $636,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,396.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,121 shares of company stock worth $4,968,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc is a supplier of aggregates products (crushed stone, sand, and gravel) used for the construction of infrastructure, nonresidential, and residential projects. Aggregates products are also used for railroad ballast and in agricultural, utility and environmental applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.