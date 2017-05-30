Zacks Investment Research Lowers Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, “Electronic Arts reported fourth quarter fiscal 2017 results wherein earnings came in much lower than prior year quarter whereas revenues increased year over year. Continued increases in digital revenues and strength in mobile games (Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes) and FIFA 17 as well as Battlefield 1 were the driving factors. Apart from growing digital business, cost optimization initiatives will be beneficial going forward. However, the video game industry is hit driven. Though EA has a powerful line up of games that can be repeatedly upgraded, there is no assurance that a particular game will be a hit. We believe the underperformance of any title would affect results. Even stiff competition is a big concern. Though shares have outperformed the Zacks industry over the past one year, the stock trades at high P/B multiple, at current market price, which restricts its upside potential. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EA. Vetr downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $67.56 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho reiterated an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen and Company reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.31.

Shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) opened at 112.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.00. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $114.16. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post $4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denise Warren sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.84, for a total value of $108,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,298.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 6,769 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $754,405.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 319,958 shares of company stock worth $31,496,564. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,190 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3,410.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Invictus RG raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 722.0% in the first quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,307 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 270.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

