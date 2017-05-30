Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $123.00 price target on the game software company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cowen and Company boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $115.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.31.

Shares of Electronic Arts (EA) opened at 112.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.43 and its 200-day moving average is $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.65. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $114.16.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post $4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter R. Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $866,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $754,405.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,958 shares of company stock worth $31,496,564 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,190 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,962 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,055 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

