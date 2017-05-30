Brokerages Expect eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.2 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will post $29.2 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.4 million to $31.36 million. eHealth reported sales of $37.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $29.2 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.16 million to $171.72 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $182.82 million per share, with estimates ranging from $174.07 million to $199.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $78.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. eHealth had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. eHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on eHealth from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded eHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

In other news, insider James E. Flynn sold 232,101 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,641,309.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Flynn sold 426,954 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $4,978,283.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 809,055 shares of company stock valued at $9,269,593 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 615,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,415,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 17.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 3.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) traded up 1.12% during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,392 shares. eHealth has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides a private online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. The Company is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, a private health insurance exchange where individuals, families and small businesses can compare health insurance products from various insurers side-by-side, and purchase and enroll in coverage online through its Websites (www.eHealth.com, www.eHealthInsurance.com, www.eHealthMedicare.com, www.Medicare.com and www.PlanPrescriber.com) or telephonically through its customer care centers.

