Edmundo Miranda Sells 3,131 Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE) Stock

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) VP Edmundo Miranda sold 3,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $185,950.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ SAVE) opened at 54.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average of $54.60. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $60.40.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.31 million. Spirit Airlines had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines Incorporated will post $4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen and Company increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.3% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 17,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

