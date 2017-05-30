Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $14 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.9% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ GOOGL) opened at 993.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $687.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $918.17 and a 200 day moving average of $847.92. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $672.66 and a 1-year high of $996.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.65 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post $33.95 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,005.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,040.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.75.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

