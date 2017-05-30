Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Easyjet Spon (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Easyjet Spon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of Easyjet Spon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Easyjet Spon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Easyjet Spon has an average rating of Hold.

Get Easyjet Spon alerts:

Shares of Easyjet Spon (ESYJY) opened at 71.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average is $53.35. Easyjet Spon has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $92.79.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Easyjet Spon (ESYJY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/easyjet-spon-esyjy-upgraded-at-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Easyjet Spon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easyjet Spon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.