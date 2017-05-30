Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $89.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Estimates for the current year earnings for Eastman Chemical have been going up of late. Eastman Chemical expects adjusted earnings per share to grow 8–12% year over year in 2017. The company remains focused on cost-cutting and productivity actions amid a challenging operating environment. Further, the company should gain from its strategic acquisitions and capacity expansion actions. Eastman Chemical also remains committed to reduce debt and boost shareholder returns leveraging healthy free cash flows.”

Get Eastman Chemical Company alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical Company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical Company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Instinet increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical Company from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

Shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE EMN) opened at 79.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.31 and its 200 day moving average is $77.97. Eastman Chemical Company has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $82.39.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Eastman Chemical Company had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post $7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Eastman Chemical Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

WARNING: “Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/eastman-chemical-company-emn-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In related news, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.73, for a total value of $306,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,491 shares in the company, valued at $685,478.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Raisbeck sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $316,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,478.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company by 17.4% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company by 8.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company (Eastman) is an advanced materials and specialty additives company. The Company’s segments include Additives & Functional Products (AFP), Advanced Materials (AM), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. In the AFP segment, it manufactures chemicals for products in the coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, industrial applications, including solar energy markets, animal nutrition, care chemicals, crop protection, and energy markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.