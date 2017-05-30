Eagle Ridge Investment Management Raises Position in Diageo plc (DEO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Diageo plc were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo plc by 0.4% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo plc by 2.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo plc by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of Diageo plc by 1.0% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo plc by 0.3% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) opened at 121.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $99.46 and a 52 week high of $122.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.16.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Jefferies Group LLC set a $120.00 target price on Diageo plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc lowered Diageo plc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Diageo plc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Diageo plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

About Diageo plc

Diageo PLC is an alcoholic beverage company. The Company operates in various categories, including spirits and beer. Its geographic segments include North America; Europe, Russia and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean, and Asia Pacific. Its principal products includes Scotch whisky, Gin, Vodka, Rum, Beer, Irish Cream Liqueur, Wine, Raki, Tequila, Canadian Whisky, American Whiskey, Progressive Adult Beverages, Cachaca, Brandy and Ready to Drink.

