Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $63.89 Million Stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,770,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 753,584 shares during the period. Mplx Lp makes up approximately 1.7% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of Mplx Lp worth $63,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mplx Lp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,233,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $549,682,000 after buying an additional 649,169 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Mplx Lp by 1,675.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,588,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,073,000 after buying an additional 6,217,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Mplx Lp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,387,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,135,000 after buying an additional 654,684 shares during the last quarter. NGP MR Management LLC raised its position in Mplx Lp by 47.4% in the third quarter. NGP MR Management LLC now owns 6,137,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,821,000 after buying an additional 1,974,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Follow On Fund Management LP raised its position in Mplx Lp by 47.4% in the third quarter. M&R Follow On Fund Management LP now owns 5,676,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,218,000 after buying an additional 1,825,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) opened at 34.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $39.43.

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $886 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.38 million. Mplx Lp had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 3.24%. Mplx Lp’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Mplx Lp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Mplx Lp’s payout ratio is currently -3,466.09%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPLX. Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx Lp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Mplx Lp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mplx Lp in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc raised their target price on Mplx Lp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Mplx Lp in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mplx Lp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

In other Mplx Lp news, VP Randy S. Nickerson sold 15,000 shares of Mplx Lp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $543,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 177,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MPLX LP is a master limited partnership (MLP) formed by Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream energy infrastructure assets. The Company is engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs), and the gathering, transportation and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

