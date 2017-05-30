Duke Realty Corp (DRE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, “Duke Realty’s first-quarter 2017 core funds from operations (FFO) per share came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the year-ago quarter figure. In-service occupancy peaked to 97.7% in the quarter. The shares of the company also outperformed the Zacks categorized REIT and Equity Trust – Other industry over the past three months. But, its 2017 FFO per share estimate moved south over the past seven days. On May 1, Duke Realty inked a deal with a subsidiary of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. to sell its medical office business and portfolio for a price of $2.8 billion. While this is strategic fit as it would help simplify its business model and turn into a leading domestic pure play industrial REIT, the dilutive impact on earnings cannot be bypassed. In fact, the company has lowered down its 2017 guidance for core FFO and adjusted FFO, along with the announcement of the transaction. Also, rate hike add to its worries.”

DRE has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Duke Realty Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays PLC lowered their target price on shares of Duke Realty Corp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Duke Realty Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty Corp in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Duke Realty Corp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE DRE) opened at 28.66 on Thursday. Duke Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $29.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. Duke Realty Corp had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Duke Realty Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.36%.

In other Duke Realty Corp news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $70,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Shaw sold 4,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $132,418.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp by 9.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp by 117.6% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp by 42.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Corp Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company and Duke Realty Limited Partnership collectively specialize in the ownership, management and development of bulk distribution (industrial) and medical office real estate. It operates through three segments, the first two of which consist of the ownership and rental of industrial and medical office real estate investments.

