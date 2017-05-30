Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) – Equities researchers at FBR & Co lowered their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Ducommun in a report issued on Friday. FBR & Co analyst C. Horn now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. FBR & Co has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Ducommun’s FY2017 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $142.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.12 million. Ducommun had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.74) EPS.

Get Ducommun Incorporated alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/ducommun-incorporated-dco-to-post-q2-2017-earnings-of-0-31-per-share-fbr-co-forecasts-updated-updated.html.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DCO. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Saturday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) opened at 32.04 on Monday. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $34.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.06 million, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Ducommun news, VP James S. Heiser sold 1,858 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $54,067.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $103,193.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at $688,883. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 28,400 shares of company stock worth $792,274 and have sold 8,431 shares worth $241,656. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ducommun by 15.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun during the first quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Ducommun during the third quarter valued at $405,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated is a global provider of engineering and manufacturing services for various products and failure applications used primarily in the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical and other industries. The Company is a solution-based provider, offering a range of value-added products and services in its primary businesses of electronics, structures and integrated solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.