DST Systems, Inc. (DST) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

DST Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DST) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from DST Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

DST Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. DST Systems has a payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DST Systems to earn $7.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

DST Systems (NYSE:DST) opened at 119.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.15 and a 200 day moving average of $115.13. DST Systems has a one year low of $94.52 and a one year high of $128.66. DST Systems shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, June 9th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 9th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 8th.

DST Systems (NYSE:DST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. DST Systems had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $379.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. DST Systems’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DST Systems will post $6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DST Systems news, CFO Gregg Wm Givens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $1,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,379.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen C. Hooley sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $2,108,467.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,695.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 491 shares of company stock valued at $59,763 and sold 42,920 shares valued at $5,206,967. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DST Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

DST Systems Company Profile

DST Systems, Inc (DST) is a provider of technology-based information processing and servicing solutions. The Company offers its solutions through data management, business processing and customer communications solutions to clients within the asset management, brokerage, retirement and healthcare markets.

