DragonWave, Inc.(USA) (DRWI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DragonWave, Inc.(USA) (NASDAQ:DRWI) (TSE:DWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, May 9th. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DragonWave is a leading provider of high-capacity packet microwave solutions that drive next-generation IP networks. DragonWave’s carrier-grade point-to-point packet microwave systems transmit broadband voice, video and data, enabling service providers, government agencies, enterprises and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably. The principal application of DragonWave’s products is wireless network backhaul. Additional solutions include leased line replacement, last mile fiber extension and enterprise networks. DragonWave’s award winning Horizon® solutions are known in the industry for their leading capacity, reliability, and spectral efficiency. The company has a network of distributor and reseller partners globally. Customers include Carriers, Service Providers, Utilities, WISP’s and Enterprises. DragonWave’s corporate headquarters is located in Ottawa, Ontario, with sales locations in Europe, the Middle East and North America. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DRWI. S&P Equity Research raised their target price on DragonWave, Inc.(USA) from $1.50 to $1.70 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Rodman & Renshaw restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of DragonWave, Inc.(USA) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of DragonWave, Inc.(USA) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.74.

Shares of DragonWave, Inc (DRWI) opened at 0.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87. The company’s market cap is $5.19 million. DragonWave, Inc has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $6.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DragonWave, Inc.(USA) stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in DragonWave, Inc.(USA) (NASDAQ:DRWI) (TSE:DWI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 466,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 7.65% of DragonWave, Inc.(USA) at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DragonWave Inc (DragonWave) is a provider of packet microwave solutions for Internet protocol (IP) networks. The Company operates through broadband wireless backhaul equipment segment. The principal application of DragonWave’s products is mobile network backhaul. Additional applications include leased line replacement, last mile fiber extension and enterprise networks.

