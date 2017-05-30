Doyle Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 28,944 McDonald's Co. (MCD)

Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,656,610 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,192,172,000 after buying an additional 1,256,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 23,925,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,760,024,000 after buying an additional 260,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 17,132,558 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,976,412,000 after buying an additional 369,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 8,142,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,270,000 after buying an additional 94,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $960,307,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) opened at 149.86 on Tuesday. McDonald's Co. has a 1-year low of $110.33 and a 1-year high of $150.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.53 and its 200 day moving average is $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.69.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. McDonald's Co. had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 514.39%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post $6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. McDonald's Co.’s payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised McDonald's Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of McDonald's Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus raised McDonald's Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.84 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Nomura upped their target price on McDonald's Co. from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on McDonald's Co. from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

In other news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.94 per share, with a total value of $206,304.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $206,304. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James R. Sappington sold 13,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $1,967,017.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

