Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.34 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Douglas Dynamics updated its FY17 guidance to $1.20-1.80 EPS.

Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) opened at 29.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $658.50 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.21. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $35.90.

In other news, SVP Mark Adamson sold 5,178 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $168,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,281.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,951 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $355,578.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,688.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 22.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 130,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $449,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 43.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 21,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 55,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLOW shares. Sidoti initiated coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial vehicle attachments and equipment. The Company’s portfolio includes snow and ice management attachments sold under the BLIZZARD, FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands, turf care equipment under the TURFEX brand and industrial maintenance equipment under the SWEEPEX brand.

