Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hubbell by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,358,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,363,000 after buying an additional 54,515 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Hubbell by 12.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,100,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,105,000 after buying an additional 125,457 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Hubbell by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 984,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,870,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 564.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 456,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after buying an additional 388,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE HUBB) opened at 117.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.95. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $97.35 and a 12 month high of $125.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.42.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $852.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.70 million. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post $5.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays PLC increased their price target on Hubbell from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products for a range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications. The Company’s segments include Electrical and the Power. The Electrical segment consists of businesses that sell stock and custom products, including standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, lighting fixtures and controls, components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market, as well as other electrical equipment.

