Numis Securities Ltd reiterated their hold rating on shares of Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 350 ($4.50) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.14) price target on shares of Dixons Carphone PLC in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Dixons Carphone PLC in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 370 ($4.75) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.04) price target on shares of Dixons Carphone PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. HSBC Holdings plc cut their price target on shares of Dixons Carphone PLC from GBX 450 ($5.78) to GBX 430 ($5.52) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Dixons Carphone PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 350 ($4.50) price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dixons Carphone PLC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 405.73 ($5.21).

Get Dixons Carphone PLC alerts:

Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) opened at 328.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 326.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 325.87. Dixons Carphone PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 242.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 446.56. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 3.78 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Dixons Carphone PLC’s (DC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities Ltd” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/dixons-carphone-plcs-dc-hold-rating-reiterated-at-numis-securities-ltd.html.

Dixons Carphone PLC Company Profile

Dixons Carphone plc (Dixons Carphone) is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. The Company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, Southern Europe and Connected World Services (CWS). Dixons Carphone offers a range of electrical and mobile products, connectivity and expert after-sales services from the Geek Squad and KNOWHOW.

Receive News & Ratings for Dixons Carphone PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixons Carphone PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.