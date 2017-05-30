Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has $22.50 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.50.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $22.00 price target on Dime Community Bancshares and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ DCOM) opened at 19.30 on Tuesday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.32 million, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

In related news, EVP Stuart H. Lubow purchased 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohn sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $56,186.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,996.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,992 shares of company stock valued at $118,674 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,160 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Dime Community Bank (the Bank), a chartered savings bank. The Company is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The Company operates through Community Banking segment. The Bank’s principal business is gathering retail deposits, and lending them primarily in multifamily residential, commercial real estate and mixed use loans, as well as investing in mortgage-backed securities (MBS), obligations of the United States Government and Government Sponsored Entities (GSEs), and corporate debt and equity securities.

