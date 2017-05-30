Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Stock Price

News coverage about Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 42 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) opened at 3.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. The company’s market capitalization is $65.71 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $6.10.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.31) earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRNA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates in the segment of discovery, research and development of treatments based on its RNA interference (RNAi) technology platform. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers that are genetically defined.

